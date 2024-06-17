Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $93.91 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,222 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $93,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,183,000 after acquiring an additional 216,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hologic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after buying an additional 1,168,564 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hologic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,897,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Hologic by 9.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,721,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,472,000 after acquiring an additional 141,542 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Down 0.5 %

Hologic stock opened at $71.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.