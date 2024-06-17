East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $88,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 103,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,416 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.41 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

