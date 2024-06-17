Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,209 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $103.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day moving average is $106.35. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

