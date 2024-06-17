Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,835 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.22% of UMB Financial worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $952,577.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,268,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,012 shares of company stock worth $1,601,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF opened at $79.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.45.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

