Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 42,426 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1,437.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,426 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IWO opened at $258.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.00 and a 200 day moving average of $255.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

