Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,167 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,885 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,484,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6,410.7% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,354,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,002 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BKLN stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

