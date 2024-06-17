Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,572,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Nestlé by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $106.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.25. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $99.04 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

