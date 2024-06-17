Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,366 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $225.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,438 shares of company stock worth $7,393,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

