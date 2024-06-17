Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 560 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in HEICO were worth $12,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $225.17 on Monday. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $229.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.69 and its 200 day moving average is $193.35. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.