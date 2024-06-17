Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 355 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy
In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on VLO
Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %
VLO opened at $150.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.49.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.