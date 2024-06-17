Syon Capital LLC Makes New $562,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDT opened at $81.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.