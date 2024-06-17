Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 274 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

AXP stock opened at $224.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $244.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

