330 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Bought by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 223,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock opened at $213.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $213.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.44.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

