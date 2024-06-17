Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,213,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,195,000 after buying an additional 135,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,092,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $194.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.31. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

