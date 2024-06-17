Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 343 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,619,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $145.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day moving average is $154.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.