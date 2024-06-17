Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 880 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $75.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

