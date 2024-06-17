2,535 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,535 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $5,729,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.