Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 872 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 221.4% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 108.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 56,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2992 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

