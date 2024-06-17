Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,727 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

