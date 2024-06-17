Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 169,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,202,000 after acquiring an additional 86,255 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CB opened at $259.46 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,119 shares of company stock valued at $22,593,042. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

