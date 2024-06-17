Scarborough Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

JQUA opened at $52.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

