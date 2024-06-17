Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 232,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,298,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

