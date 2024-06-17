Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canadian Western Bank (CWB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Western Bank (TSE: CWB):

6/13/2024 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Canadian Western Bank was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$35.00.

6/3/2024 – Canadian Western Bank was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$32.00.

6/3/2024 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$41.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$44.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

