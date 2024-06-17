American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,409 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $291,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 313,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 79,038 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,642,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

