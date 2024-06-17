Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 56,261 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,261 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.6% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

EELV opened at $23.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

