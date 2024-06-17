Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Onsemi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON opened at $71.97 on Monday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Onsemi

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.