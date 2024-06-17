Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGEM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $18.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of -0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

