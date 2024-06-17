American International Group Inc. Buys 290,588 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 16,334.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,588 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Carlyle Group worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,049,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $39.05 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

