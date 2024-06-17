Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $240,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM opened at $52.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

