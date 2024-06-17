AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $167.02 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,437 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.