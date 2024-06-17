American International Group Inc. Sells 977 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $133.70 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.77.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

