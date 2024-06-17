American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,724,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 740,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $73,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

