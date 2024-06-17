American International Group Inc. Has $13.19 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8,611.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 695,163 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $5,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $99.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

