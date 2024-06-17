American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $91,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after buying an additional 622,253 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,888,000 after acquiring an additional 534,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 779,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after acquiring an additional 409,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 350,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FBIN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

