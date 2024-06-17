Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $143.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $129.12 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

