Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 36.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

