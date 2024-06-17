2,893 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

