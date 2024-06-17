Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,180.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $92.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average is $92.05. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

