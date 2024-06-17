Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stake Lowered by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 135.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UI. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

UI opened at $143.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.19. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $189.52.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.51 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%. Research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

