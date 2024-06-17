Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,494 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,211 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBD. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0749 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

