Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $148.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.90.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

