Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,177 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 763.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after buying an additional 1,178,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after acquiring an additional 803,718 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,170,000 after acquiring an additional 421,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17,727.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 371,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 369,786 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $78.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

