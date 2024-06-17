Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $76.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.