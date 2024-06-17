Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

