Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $997,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,163,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Biogen by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,335 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 38.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $231.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.73 and its 200-day moving average is $229.32. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $304.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

