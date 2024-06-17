Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,347,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 105,073 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,189,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after buying an additional 215,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 42.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ASAI opened at $10.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

