Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,886,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,295,155.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,886,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,295,155.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,492,894 shares of company stock worth $121,296,950 and sold 229,161 shares worth $15,947,127. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

