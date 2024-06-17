Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,109 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 2.02. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,953.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,739 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

