Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,109 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $332,716,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,471,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 110,541 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $51.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.28.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

