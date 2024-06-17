Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of GFS stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $68.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFS. HSBC lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GFS

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.